Boardman woman went for drive, hasn’t been seen in weeks

Autumn Jones is believed to be driving a bright red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta wagon (similar to the one pictured). Photos released December 8, 2021 (Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old woman from Boardman left for a drive on November 27 and has not been heard from since.

Autumn Jones is believed to be driving a bright red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta wagon with an expired Washington state temporary registration in the rear window. There are dealer plates from All-Star Cars on the rear plate, authorities said.

Deputies said her family has not heard from her for weeks.

She was last known to be on Highway 19 east of Spray around 1:30 a.m. November 28. Jones was last known to be wearing a black Riverside t-shirt, black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly a black Carhartt coat. She is 5-feet-10 and 300 pounds with brown hair.

Wheeler County authorities believe she is no longer in that county but may be in Morrow County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number for Frontier Dispatch, 541.384.2080.