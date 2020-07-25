Body of man missing since May found in Columbia River

A Google Street View image of the 6000 block of NE Marine Drive in Portland, Sept. 2009. (Google)

Francisco Vasquez was driving on NE Marine Drive when his car left the road and plunged into the river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a man missing since May was found Friday in the river along NE Marine Drive in Portland, just blocks from where his car had plunged into the water.

The remains of 26-year-old Francisco Vasquez were found near the 6000 block of NE Marine Drive on Friday morning, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vasquez was driving on May 17 when his SUV left the road and plunged into the Columbia River just west of I-205 in the 9000 block of NE Marine Drive, deputies said.

Despite an exhaustive search, officials were never able to find him. His SUV was recovered at the time.

It’s unclear what caused Vasquez to drive off the road and into the river.