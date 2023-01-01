PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a young Corvallis man missing for weeks was found in a remote area of Mary’s Peak, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring’s body near the Bronco.

No criminal activity or foul play is suspected, officials said. Mainwaring was 22.

Steven Mainwaring was last seen on Dec. 18, 2022. Investigators believe he was in the Alsea area when he went missing. Photo courtesy Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Volunteers had been looking for Mainwaring since his disappearance No other information is available at this time.