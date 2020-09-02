Body of missing kayaker recovered from Columbia River

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the man's family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a missing kayaker has been recovered from the Columbia River, authorities say.

The kayaker was identified as 35-year-old Mark A. Bunker Jr. of Ariel, Washington. Deputies say his body was recovered Tuesday evening about 300 yards from the shore at around 43-feet deep.

Officials received a call about Bunker falling out of his kayak and not resurfacing around 6:30 p.m. near Woodland, Washington on Sunday. He was reportedly using the kayak to take his fishing line out about 300 yards from shore and was seen falling out as he dropped his line. After learning of the incident, deputies rushed out to the area with a boat, a diver and a drone to search for the missing man.

Despite their efforts, along with assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard and other fishermen, their initial search was unsuccessful.

