Search for second man in Willamette continues after first victim ID’d

Two kayakers found a body in the Willamette River near the Highway 219 bridge on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (YCSO)

The body of Thomas Paul Stavrum was found by two kayakers Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said they were still searching for the person believed to have been with the man found dead in the Willamette River Tuesday.

Two kayakers found the body of Thomas Paul Stavrum, of Lafeyette, around 11:30 a.m. near the Highway 219 bridge.

Stavrum, 51, had been missing since the evening of June 26, according to YCSO, last seen swimming in the river. He was believed to have been with another man, Nasiruddin Shaik of Salem, who was also reported missing on the 26th.

Shaik, 37, was last seen struggling in the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry, YCSO said.

“Divers from the Lake Oswego Fire Dive Team have been working the area downriver over the last three days, but Shaik has yet to be located,” officials said in a release Wednesday.