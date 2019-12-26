California skier missing on Mount Bachelor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search is underway for a skier from California who went missing while skiing on Mount Bachelor Christmas Day.
The search for Ashlee Gingerich began around 5 p.m. Wednesday when Deschutes County deputies were alerted she had not reunited with her skiing partners. The Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol swept all the runs right away and did not find her.
Deschutes County Search and Rescue professionals and volunteers then got involved and used a drone in their search. Again, she was not spotted.
The search will resume early Thursday, officials said.
Gingerich is 30, 5-feet-6, 140 pounds with dark blonde hair. When she was last seen around 3:40 p.m. she had a black helmet, pink-purple pants with a green jacket. She does not have a phone with her.
Anyone with information is asked to call 541.693.6911.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.