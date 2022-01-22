Woman, 79, remains missing from Portland home

Charlene Otis in an undated photo released by family via PPB on January 21, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 79-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia hasn’t been seen since she left her home in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland on Friday morning.

Charlene Otis generally does not go out by herself and does not have her glasses with her, Portland police said. Search dogs from the Columbia County Search and Rescue Team were able to track her scent to SE 162nd and Mill, where they lost the scent at a bus stop.

Authorities said it’s unclear Ms. Otis got on a bus but it is possible. She is not known to be familiar with how the TriMet system works.

She is African-American, 5-feet-7 and 160 pounds. Ms. Otis is believed to be wearing a black fur hat, black coat and either black shoes with a Nike swoosh or burgundy clogs. She walks slowly but does not use any walking aids.

Charlene Otis in an undated photo released by family via PPB on January 21, 2022

Charlene Otis in an undated photo released by family via PPB on January 21, 2022

Charlene Otis in an undated photo released by family via PPB on January 21, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.