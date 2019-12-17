Child, 4, missing after visitation with mother

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a 4-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday. They believe she is in the care of her mother, who does not have custody of the child.
According to authorities, Anna Harrington was allowed visitation with her daughter Arianna “Faith” Vaughn beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 10. However, Harrington did not return Faith as planned and neither have been seen or heard from since Saturday, Dec. 14.
Harrington also has two other daughters with her—ages 7 and 13. Police said those children are from a different relationship.
If you see them or know where they are, call Vancouver Police.
