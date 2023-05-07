Officials are seeking help locating 2-year-old Raelynn Mishler who went missing Saturday, May 6 (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search & Rescue teams near Hubbard, Oregon are searching for a two-year-old who went missing Saturday night, Clackamas County officials said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter Sunday morning seeking help in the search for two-year-old Raelynn Mishler who was last seen in the 31000 block of Yoder Road, just north of Highway 211.

Raelynn is described as having blond curly hair, blue eyes and weighing about 28 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing pink pajamas that were found in her yard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County tip line at 503-723-4949.