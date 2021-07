Keith Arthur Andrews in an undated photo released July 24, 2021 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 75-year-old Corbett man left his home Friday afternoon to pick up a prescription and has not been seen since.

Keith Arthur Andrews was last seen around 1 p.m. on July 23 as he left to go to Kaiser Rockwood Medical Office. He never picked up his prescription and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Mr. Andrews was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata hybrid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503.988.7300.