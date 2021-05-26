Cornelius man with dementia missing since May 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a missing Cornelius man are not giving up hope he will be found.

76-year-old Ralph Brown has been missing since May 16. He was seen leaving his home near the 600 block of S 12th Avenue in Cornelius that day. Family said he was in a 2014 Blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate number 319KQV.

Brown has memory issues. He is 5’10”, 210 lbs., has gray hair with blue eyes, and is missing the tip of his right-hand index finger.

His family says he has possibly been spotted in a number of places since he went missing but they have been unable to locate him.

Call the Washington County Sheriff at 503-629-0111 if you have seen him.