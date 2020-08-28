Corvallis Major Crimes Team joins search for missing teen

She was last seen around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20

CORVALIS, Ore. (AP) – Police in Corvallis are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Ava Carey was last seen around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 when she left her home to go to a park. She never returned and multiple law enforcement agencies, volunteers and her family have been searching for her ever since.

On Thursday, Corvallis police activated their Major Crimes Team to assist in the search and the department has been working with law enforcement agencies from Albany, Philomath, Benton and Linn counties as well as the Oregon State Police and the FBI.