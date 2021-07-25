Crews continue search for missing climber on Mt. Jefferson

The 33-year-old was last seen on Friday after falling hundreds of feet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search continues for a missing climber who fell hundreds of feet on Friday.

Search and rescue teams are on Mt. Jefferson looking for 33-year-old Steven Vanpelt. Vanpelt was on the way down from the mountain when he fell into rocky terrain.

His climbing partner lost sight of Vanpelt after he fell.

Rescue teams from Linn County, Marion County and Oregon Emergency Management are helping with the search. Flights over the mountain from Life Flight and the National Guard have not found Vanpelt.