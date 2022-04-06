PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for a 30-year-old man who has gone missing after he went snowboarding Tuesday at Mt. Hood Meadows.

Ryan Mather was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by his girlfriend who called authorities and said he never came home from the snowboarding trip. Hood River deputies say he was last seen in the late morning near the Shooting Star Express chair lift, which provides some access to back country areas.

According to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and ski patrol started an “immediate” search for Mather after finding his car in the resort’s parking lot.

Authorities couldn’t find Mather overnight, and the search is now bringing in personnel from several search and rescue agencies as well as the Oregon Air National Guard.

Rescuers are looking at areas around the chair lift where Mather was last seen. Mt. Hood Meadows has closed Heather Canyon and Private Reserve Wednesday as the search continues.

This is a developing story.