Dad, son missing after small plane vanishes near Mt Hood

Aircraft controllers lost contact after the pilot reported ice forming on the Cessna 150

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small plane carrying a father and son went missing Monday shortly after leaving Salem, officials said.

The Cessna 150 left Salem Monday morning and the pilot planned to stop in Troutdale before continuing on to Idaho and then Utah, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

But during the flight, the pilot contacted aircraft controllers and said ice was starting to form on the plane amid bad weather. The pilot said he wanted to change destinations and controllers lost contact with the plane a few minutes later.

Controllers think the plane may have crashed in a remote part of the Mt. Hood National Forest.

Jared Scott Sabin, 44, and Gavyn Scott Sabin, 19, both of Salem, are missing. It’s unclear who was piloting the plane.

Deputies launched a search with the help of several other agencies, including multiple aircraft. A drone was also being used to help search the remote, rugged terrain.

Authorities have narrowed the plane’s possible location to the Fish Creek area — a region that was badly burned by wildfires in September. The charred landscape has made search and rescue efforts difficult due to steep terrain, land and rock slides, fallen trees and no easy-to-navigate trail system.

Authorities continued their search into Wednesday but were still unable to reach the area where the plane is thought to have crashed. The U.S. Air Force Reserve Command’s 304th Pararescue Squadron will soon be dropped into the wilderness to search for any wreckage and people. Officials have pinpointed six possible crash sites.