Daughter: Missing Albany mom, husband ‘toxic to each other’

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — The last time Felicity Halberg saw her Army veteran mother Tiffany Lazon was on Veteran’s Day.

“I came up here (Albany) and saw her. That’s the last time she spoke to me,” the 19-year-old Eugene resident said. “I’ve been reaching out to her with texts but no replies.”

No one has heard from Tiffany Marie Lazon since December 25, 2019. Felicity and her grandmother, Zoey Sales, have a bad feeling about her disappearance.

“She didn’t come for Christmas. She was supposed to and we were all kind of worried. We tried reaching out to her. Calls went straight to voicemail,” Felicity said.

She called Albany police on January 8 to do a welfare check at her home in the 2600 block of SE 16th in Albany.

“They went there and the back door was wide open and all the lights were on,” she said. “Something just didn’t feel right.”

Police said they spoke with her estranged husband, Craig Lazon, at 1:46 a.m. on January 9, 2020. He told them he didn’t know where she was and believed she was moving to Washington.

Neither Felicity nor her grandmother believe she left on her own.

“She left her car, her money, her cat, her clothes. She left everything,” Felicity said. “How would she get to Washington without anything?”

Sales agrees.

“She only has one friend in Washington. Her name is Anna,” Sales said. “What gets to me is that she left with no money, no clothes. How did she get there? If she was going to go to Washington she would have taken her car, she would have taken her cat and she would have taken clothes and money with her.”

Felicity said her mother and Craig — her stepfather — are still married but they haven’t been together. “When they are together it’s not right, it’s not OK,” she said. “They’re, like, toxic to each other.”

Tiffany and her estranged husband have been in the news before. In 2015 she accused him of holding her hostage and trying to kill her. In the end, though, he was only convicted of witness tampering.

Police are now trying to locate Craig to speak with him again.

Felicity described Tiffany — a mother of two, 5-feet-5, 115 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses — as very outgoing and bubbly, very talkative and someone who likes doing a number of activities. Now, she’s very worried.

“It’s not like her to take off right before my birthday,” said Felicity, who turns 20 on Saturday. “She has never taken off before.”

She plans on putting up flyers later this week and hopes people keep their eyes open. “Keep her in your head. Whenever you go out there, you look for her.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police detectives at 541.917.7680.

