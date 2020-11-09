Dementia patient goes missing in ClackCo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a dementia patient who went missing Monday morning.
Earl Mills, 71, walked away from the area of 62nd avenue and SE Hazel Street in Clackamas County around 8:30 a.m. CCSO said he was wearing a navy blue fleece and jeans.
Anyone who spots Mills is urged to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story
