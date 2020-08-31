Deputies: Kayaker missing after falling into Columbia River

The kayaker was identified as 35-year-old Mark A. Bunker Jr. of Ariel, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is missing after reportedly falling out of a kayak on the Columbia River, authorities say.

Officials received a call about a kayaker falling out of his kayak and not resurfacing around 6:30 p.m. near Woodland, Washington on Sunday. The man was reportedly using the kayak to take his fishing line out about 300 yards from shore and was seen falling out as he dropped his line. After learning of the incident, deputies rushed out to the area with a boat, a diver and a drone to search for the missing man.

Despite their efforts, along with assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard and other fishermen, the man was not located.

The kayaker was identified as 35-year-old Mark A. Bunker Jr. of Ariel, Washington. CCSO says he was reportedly wearing a camouflage shirt, Carhartt jeans, and a black hat. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The search resumed on Monday. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.