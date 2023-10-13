PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seven years later, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips in a missing person’s cold case.

Dane Davis, 73, was last seen in October 2016 when he left his home in Aloha and authorities say there are no leads or clues as to his whereabouts.

Detectives are seeking tips after 73-year-old Dane Davis went missing in 2016 after leaving his Aloha, Oregon home (Washington County Sheriff’s Office.)

The sheriff’s office says before he disappeared, he was unable to care for himself and was experiencing health issues, but in the years since, his wife and brother haven’t given up looking for him.

“Mr. Davis was starting to have a cognitive decline, from my understanding, and the family was in the process of putting together a care facility for him to move into as this unfolded,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Huey said.

Before he went missing, Davis was known to frequent the Wendy’s and Albertsons near Cornelius Pass and Baseline Road.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.