DHS: Foster care teen missing, believed to be in danger

Quinton Pauley went missing on Dec. 7, 2020 from Portland. ODHS believes he may be in danger. (ODHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services is searching for a foster care teenager they believe may be in danger.

According to ODHS, 18-year-old Quinton Pauley first went missing from Portland on December 7. He is described as a white young man, standing at 5-foot-10 and weighs around 115 lbs. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. ODHS says Pauley is known to frequent the surrounding areas of the Max Station near Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 92nd Avenue.

Anyone that sees Pauley or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or local law enforcement. The Portland Police Department case number is #20-357504, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number is #1376354.

