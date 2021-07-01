DNA provides analysis of girl found in duffel bag in Lincoln Co

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New information was released on Thursday about a girl whose body was found last year in Lincoln County in hopes of identifying her.

Oregon State Police said her body was found in a duffel bag on December 10, 2020 at a rest stop along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Lincoln City, a heavily wooded state park.

Officials now say she was likely between the age of 7-9, had hazel or brown eyes, brown or black hair, light brown skin with no freckles, and is mostly caucasian with some Central American ancestry.

She was wearing a pull-up diaper.

They say it’s possible she was never reported missing, and it’s possible she hadn’t been seen since November 2020. Since she was found, detectives have definitively ruled out more than 60 potential missing kids from information provided by NCMEC and tips from the public.

Anyone with information that might help investigators in identifying the girl is urged to call 800.442.0776 or OSP (677).