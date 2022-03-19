Susan Greenawald, 77, is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with shoulder length blonde and gray hair with bangs

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Police are asking the public to help find an endangered elderly woman missing in the Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood.

Susan Greenawald, 77, was last seen early Saturday, March 19. She is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde and gray hair with bangs. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants. She uses a walker. She is diagnosed with early stage dementia, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and paranoia. Due to her condition, she may be fearful of others. She has no phone or money.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Susan was last seen when she was dropped off at her care facility in the 7500 block of Southeast Henry Street by a taxi at about 4:30 a.m. She never made it inside. Officers have done an extensive search for Susan without success.

Portland Tribune and its parent, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 news partners.

Susan is under the legal care of the facility where she lives due to a conditional release agreement following a 2002 murder. However, due to her medical condition, she is not believed to be a danger to the public.

If anyone sees Susan, please call 911. If anyone has other information about this case, e-mail the Missing Persons Unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-73657.