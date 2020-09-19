Endangered man, 74, missing from North Portland

Richard Ritz has been missing from North Portland since Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– A 74-year-old man last seen five days ago is thought to be endangered, Portland police said Friday.

Richard Ritz was last seen on Sunday around 5 p.m. leaving a bar in the 9500 block of North Lombard Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said Ritz has several tattoos, including “HATE” on his right knuckles and “LOVE” on his left knuckles. He may be living in his vehicle, which is a matte black 1999 Toyota 4Runner SUV, Oregon license CK65017. He’s known to frequent St. Johns, Sauvie Island and Scappoose.

Officials believe he is endangered based on certain health conditions.

If you see Ritz or his vehicle, please contact Portland Police Missing Persons Detectives at 503-823-0797 or missing@portlandpolice.gov