Endangered transient man missing in Clark County

Jeremy B. Wade, 25, needs his prescription medication, police said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

Jeremy Wade. (Vancouver Police Department)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old man with schizophrenia and autism is missing in Clark County, police said.

Jeremy B. Wade was last contacted on Thursday near Battle Ground Lake, according to the Vancouver Police Department. He is transient and was staying in a tent on the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail but has not been seen there, police said.

Wade needs prescribed medication which he currently doesn’t have.

Police described him as white, 5-foot-10 with brown hair and eyes. If you see him or have information, please call 311 or 911.

