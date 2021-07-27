Endangered woman missing after wandering from care facility

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Mary Ann Johnson. (VPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Authorities say 29-year-old Mary Ann Johnson wandered off from her care facility in the 7100 block of SE Evergreen Highway. She was last seen around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mary takes medication for mental health and is unable to provide care for herself.

Mary is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 190 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes. It’s unclear what she was wearing.

If you locate Mary, please call 911 as soon as possible.

