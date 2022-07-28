PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four athletes and a coach on Eritrea’s visiting track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been reported missing, the University of Oregon confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

The team members had been staying temporarily in campus housing for the competition, which was the first held in the United States.

They were last seen on Saturday evening, officials said, and reported missing to university police on Sunday.

The university identified them as:

44-year-old Berhe Asgedom Nigusse

24-year-old Ande Filmon

24-year-old Yemane Teklehaim Haileselassie

18-year-old Habtom Samuel Keleta

18-year-old Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan

A spokesperson with UO said there is no evidence of foul play or “indication that the individuals did not leave their accommodations of their own volition.” However, the exact events leading up to their disappearance are currently unclear.

Authorities asked anyone who knows what may have happened to call UOPD at 541-346-2919 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 541-525-8178.