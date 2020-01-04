Family leads private search for Allyson Watterson

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KOIN) – More than a dozen volunteers came out on Friday to search for Allyson Watterson in the North Plains area. It was the first time they searched without help from law enforcement since Search and Rescue suspended their search on Saturday, Dec. 28.

“Their efforts were amazing but I still don’t have my daughter so as parents we have to know we are doing everything we can,” said Misty Anderson, Allyson’s mom.

Volunteers searched 5 different areas with permission from the property owners. They searched on foot and in one location they used a drone.

“We are trying to search in an area that we narrowed down to a logical path,” said Alan Watterson, Allyson’s dad.

But after hours of searching, they did not find Allyson.

“We just want to bring her home, we will never stop searching. We will never stop searching,” said Misty.

Allyson was last seen on Dec. 22 near Old Pumpkin Ridge Road. Her boyfriend Benjamin Garland was the last person to see her. It’s still unclear why they were in the area. Search and Rescue looked for five days and scoured 1600 acres but decided to suspend the search on Saturday.

An undated family picture of Allyson Watterson. (courtesy: Watterson family)

There will be a candle light vigil on January 10 in North Plains to bring awareness to the continued search for Allyson. Volunteers are also looking to schedule another day to come out and try again.

“I keep going for her, she gives me the hope, strength and love to keep this going,” said Misty.