Family raises funds to continue search for Allyson Watterson

Allyson Watterson has not been seen since Dec. 22, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a missing Washington County woman is working to raise money to fund their own private search efforts.

A new poster made by the family of Allyson Watterson to help in the search for the missing 20-year-old, January 3, 2020 (KOIN)

Allyson Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on Dec. 22, 2019, with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is no longer actively searching for Allyson so her family is carrying out their own private searches.

Her mother, Misty Watterson, held a fundraiser on Wednesday at the Great Clips in Hillsboro where she works. All proceeds of the haircuts between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. will go toward funding search efforts.

Misty said part of carrying out the searches does cost money.

“Our search and rescue dogs, we compensate them. We have to feed our search and rescue people. And money going to us is going to hire a private investigator,” she said.

Anyone with information about Allyson’s disappearance should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.