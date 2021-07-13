Former Cornelius mayor still missing after 2 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It has been nearly two months since a former mayor of Cornelius was last seen.

The search is still on for 76-year-old Ralph Brown. Brown was last seen leaving his home in a Blue Nissan Sentra in May. This Friday will mark two months since he went missing.

Searchers say Brown’s cell phone records show that he drove in circles for four hours within a 30-mile radius from home. Then, he disappeared.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has not heard of any confirmed sightings of Mr. Brown.

Brown was the mayor of Cornelius in the early 1980s. His family said he now suffers from memory issues.

On Sunday, his friends, family members and admirers gathered at a church in Forest Grove.

Cornelius man with dementia missing since May 16

“We just want him back. Mom and I want to thank our family, the community, and the volunteers, who have been out for eight weeks out now,” said Laurie Saunders, Brown’s daughter.

Brown is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has white hair and blue eyes. Anyone who sees him should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.