Girl, 4, missing with grandparents in Willamette Nat’l Forest

The three left to cut down a Christmas tree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A four-year-old girl and her grandparents went missing Monday in the Willamette National Forest, authorities said.

The girl, named Zelda Sudhoff-Clements, and her grandparents Sharon and Gregory Poitra were last seen Monday when they left to go cut down a Christmas tree but they didn’t return as expected, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. They were in a white Toyota Matrix with Oregon plates 502 CWD.

The three were reported missing when Zelda’s mom went to pick her up at her grandparents’ house on Tuesday, but no one was home.

Authorities launched a search in the Fall Creek area after using cell phone tracking data.

Zelda Sudhoff-Clements has blond hair and blue eyes. She’s 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants and boots with owls on them.

Sharon Poitra is a 61-year-old white woman, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan coat and tan boots. Gregory Poitra is a 63-year-old white man, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen the family is asked to call 541.682.4150, press 1, and reference case # 20-8605.