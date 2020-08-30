Missing Gladstone man with brain injury found safe

Cordell Hull walked away from his care facility on August 29 in Gladstone (Gladstone Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it has located a man who had gone missing.

Cordell was found safely near Happy Valley.

The missing person has been LOCATED near Happy Valley. Thank you for all who kept an eye out for the subject. #alert #located #missingperson @Clackamas911 @GladstonePolice @MountainWaveSAR — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) August 30, 2020

Previous Story

Gladstone Police said a man suffering from a traumatic brain injury walked away from his health care facility and has gone missing.

Cordell Hull, 59, was housed at a facility in the 200 block of Hereford Street. He left the building on Saturday wearing an orange/yellow shirt, black shorts and a white helmet. Hull is described as 5’9″, 180 lbs and has limited verbal skills due to the brain injury. Police also said his gait is altered when he walks.

Anyone with information about Hull’s whereabouts is urged to call the Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211.