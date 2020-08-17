Gresham PD searches for missing man with brain injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are searching for a missing man with a brain injury.
Brett McGuire was last seen around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday near the 5600 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Police say the 61-year-old suffers from a brain injury and is endangered.
McGuire has gray hair, green eyes, is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say he may be wearing blue jeans, a light weight “bomber-style” jacket and may have a patch over his left eye from a recent surgery. Police say he may also be wearing large framed glasses.
Anyone who sees McGuire is urged to call 911.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.