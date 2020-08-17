Gresham PD searches for missing man with brain injury

Brett McGuire was last seen just after midnight on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are searching for a missing man with a brain injury.

Brett McGuire was last seen around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday near the 5600 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Police say the 61-year-old suffers from a brain injury and is endangered.

McGuire has gray hair, green eyes, is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say he may be wearing blue jeans, a light weight “bomber-style” jacket and may have a patch over his left eye from a recent surgery. Police say he may also be wearing large framed glasses.

Anyone who sees McGuire is urged to call 911.