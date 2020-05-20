Gresham PD seeks missing man with dementia

Jack Patterson was last seen on Tuesday night, (Courtesy: Gresham PD)

Jack Patterson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 80-year-old man who has dementia.

Jack Patterson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. near Southeast Richey Road. Police say he is driving a white 2004 Buick LaSabre with an Oregon license plate CL86433.

Police describe Mr. Patterson as a white man, approximately 5-foot-5, around 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown and grey balding hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, baggy blue jeans and an old pair of dress shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.