Gresham PD seek help finding missing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shauna Scribner went missing around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

She was last seen at the Barrel Room on Northwest 3rd Avenue. Gresham Police said the 45-year-old woman is in need of medication that she doesn’t have on her.

She is a white woman, about 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon track suit and blue shoes. If anyone has any information, please call 9.1.1.