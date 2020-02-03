Live Now
Gresham PD seek help finding missing woman

Missing Persons

Shauna Scribner was last seen at the Barrel Room on Northwest 3rd Avenue.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Shauna Scribner went missing on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Photo coutesy: Gresham PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shauna Scribner went missing around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

She was last seen at the Barrel Room on Northwest 3rd Avenue. Gresham Police said the 45-year-old woman is in need of medication that she doesn’t have on her.

She is a white woman, about 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon track suit and blue shoes. If anyone has any information, please call 9.1.1.

