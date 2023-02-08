Gary Chiccino Jr. was last seen wearing a black checkered button-up shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham police are searching for a missing man who has not returned since leaving his care home on Tuesday.

Authorities say Gary Chiccino Jr., 59, left his care home on Liberty Avenue at 9 a.m. without his dementia medication. Officers advise the public to not approach Chiccino, as police say he can be irritable without the treatment.

According to police, Chiccino is white with a bald head, a “scruffy” beard and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 155 pounds.

Police say Chiccino was last seen wearing a black checkered button-up shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Chiccino’s location to call 911 or non-emergency police at 503-823-3333.