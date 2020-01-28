Gresham Police seek help finding missing mentally disabled woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 37-year-old woman who is mentally disabled.
Rachelle Carson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday while wearing a black hoodie, a pink t-shirt and pink pants. She’s a white woman, about 5-foot-7 and 280 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who sees Carson is urged to call 9.1.1.
