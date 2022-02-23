Gresham woman with Alzheimer’s found

Wanda Och was found after being reported missing on Jan. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Gresham Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham woman with Alzheimer’s was found in a Portland hospital waiting room after being reported missing early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Wanda Och called her son from a 7-Eleven near SE Harmony in Milwaukie around 1:30 a.m. She reportedly told her son she was lost.

Gresham police say a store employee gave Och directions to her son’s home in Fairview.

She was found minutes after a press release was sent out.

Och’s family is on their way to see her, according to officials.

