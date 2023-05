Deputies are seeking help finding Evelyn Molly Hall who was reported missing on Sunday, May 29, 2023. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman with memory issues who was reported missing Sunday night was found around noon Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Evelyn “Molly” Hall was reported missing Sunday night, her car has been seen in the metro area several times.

But “thanks to an observant” civilian, Hall was spotted Monday and is now safe.

No further information is available.