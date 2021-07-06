Help sought finding endangered woman missing since July 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an effort to find an endangered woman who has not been seen by family since July 4, 2021.

Mui Tran, 71, left her home in the area of SE Holgate and SE 83rd Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to PPB. Her family said Tran goes on walks regularly in the area of Eastport Plaza, but may have been disoriented by loud noises associated with fireworks that night.

“Tran has medical problems that cause her to be confused or have difficulty remembering things,” police said Tuesday. “She takes medications, but does not have them with her. She left home without money, identification or a cell phone. She is not familiar with the transit system.”

Tran is roughly 5’3″ and weighs about 120 pounds with has gray hair. She was last seen wearing black clothing with a red floral design, a green shirt or jacket and sandals. Her primary language Vietnamese.

Anyone with information about Tran is asked to call police right away.