PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mom is begging for answers as she searches for her daughter who went missing in Portland more than three months ago. Her family is worried she may be endangered and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

“A missing child, no matter what age, is a nightmare,” Jenny Rund said.

It’s a nightmare Rund has been living for more than three months since she last heard from her daughter, Amy Shelburne, with no information about if she’s okay or where she may be.

Shelburne’s daughter, Madison Jones, says she’s always been a lively force.

“She’s very sweet, very energetic. She’s the type of person that’s always moving,” Jones said.

In recent years after going through unimaginable tragedy, family members say Shelburne has struggled.

“It’ll be two years in February, and it just impacted things that were going on with Amy. She lost a 4-year-old daughter to a drunk driver,” Rund said.

Her family says they worried she was having thoughts of harming herself and was seeking help this summer in a treatment facility. However, on the day she was to return there, she never arrived, and her family and friends haven’t heard from her since – something loved ones say is very unusual for her, especially after their last conversation on Aug. 28.

“I think that’s the part that like sticks with me because she didn’t seem okay. She didn’t seem happy,” Jones said.

Portland Police confirmed Shelburne is considered missing and there’s an open case, but while following some possible leads, they haven’t found her. KOIN 6 News asked PPB why she wasn’t considered endangered since her family says she’s likely not receiving meds that she needs and having thoughts of self-harm. PPB says a combination of factors like age, health and disability come into play, but they’re still investigating.

Despite being listed on the Oregon Missing Person’s database as 4’3″, the 36-year-old Shelburne is 5’3″ and 130 pounds with dark hair and hazel or green eyes and drives a black 2015 Kia Sorento.

Her mom is asking anyone with information to help bring her daughter home safe and sound.

“I just want to know that my daughter’s alive,” Rund said. “Anything else can be fixed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kristina Coffey at kristina.coffey@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1081. They can also reach out to PPB at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov. Shelburne’s case number is #23-308642.