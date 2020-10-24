Infant boy missing, ‘at risk’ in Portland area

Missing infant Dennis Johnson pictured: Left with Joseph Johnson, middle by himself, right with Kayla Burk. (Oregon Department of Human Services)

The Oregon Department of Human Services said the boy went missing with his parents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State authorities are looking for an infant after he reportedly went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 20 with his parents.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for 11-month-old Dennis Johnson and wants to assess his safety. Officials said he may be at risk, however, no further details were released on the nature of his case.

Dennis was born on Nov. 14, 2019. He is 29 inches tall and weighs roughly 20 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

The boy was last seen with his parents, Kayla Burk and Joseph Johnson. Authorities said they are likely still in the Portland area.

Anyone who has seen or knows where Dennis or his parents are should call 911 immediately. The ODHS said reports can also be made to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1.855.503.SAFE (7233).