Kyron Horman vanished from a Portland school 11 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On June 4, 2010, Kyron Horman went to Skyline School in Northwest Portland. He vanished and hasn’t been seen since.

Now, 11 years later, his mother Desiree Young took to Facebook to remind people about her son.

“Things are too quiet and it sounds like Multnomah County may not even know that they are still searching for Kyron,” she wrote. “This is not acceptable and I will be taking it to their doorstep. Kyron — I love you. I will never stop fighting for you.”

Friday afternoon, Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt tweeted: “Bringing Kyron Horman home is our number one priority in this case and we will never lose sight of that.”

The day he went missing

When Kyron Horman vanished from Skyline School it was treated as a missing person case for 9 days. On the 10th day, Desiree Young and her husband Tony filed into a church across the street with Kyron’s dad Kaine Horman and stepmother Terri Moulton Horman.

Investigators announced the case had become a criminal case. Asked by KOIN 6 News reporter Lisa Balick if they’d have to find Kyron to make an arrest, Sherrif Dan Staton said, simply, “No.”

No one has been arrested. There’s no sign of Kyron.

KOIN coverage: The Kyron Horman case

Some court records

Desiree and Kaine Horman have never stopped trying to get answers from Terri — who is now Kaine’s ex-wife.

Terri is the last known person to see Kyron when she dropped the 7-year-old off at school and took a picture of him with his science project.

Terri Horman accompanied by attorneys Peter Bunch and Stephen Houze , right. leaves the Multnomah County Courthouse after a brief hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2010, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ross William Hamilton, Pool)

Detectives have never named a suspect. But Terri’s own lawyer and a judge have called her a suspect in court papers.

Other court records said Terri tried to hire a landscaper to kill Kaine Horman before Kyron disappeared.

“I believe she strategically did something to take out me, Kaine, the teacher, the principal at the school,” Desiree said. “She was angry at a lot of people that day, and she in one move did all of that. So, I’ll give her credit for coming up with something to hurt all of us.”

Terri says little

Terri Horman has said very little through the years.

Terri Horman during an appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016 (Courtesy)

In a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, Terri Horman said, “I did not kill him. I did not kidnap him and I just want him found.” She also said she failed 2 lie detector tests, blaming a hearing problem for one and a rushed examiner on the other. She walked out on a third test.

“Fact is, I don’t know where he is, I don’t know who has him, I do not know if he’s alive, if he’s being held captive,” Terri told Dr. Phil.

Where the case stands

In a 2020 documentary on Investigation Discovery, Desiree said detectives shared incriminating emails written by Terri.

“You see how she puts in writing how she hates Kyron and wishing he would just die,” Desiree said in the documentary.

