PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kyron Horman, who went missing 12 years ago, would have been 20 years old on Friday, Sept 9. His family is celebrating his birthday by hosting a car wash on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Seven-year-old Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. His disappearance was treated as a missing person case for nine days before local authorities announced that it was a criminal case.

Terri Moulton, Horman’s stepmother at the time, was the last person to see the boy when she dropped him off at school. No one has been arrested in the case.

The search for Horman sparked one of the largest investigations in Oregon history.

To this day, Horman has not been located. However, his family and friends have still not given up hope.

“Every morning I wake up and I think we’re still here, Kyron’s still not home,” Horman’s mother Desiree Young told KOIN 6 back in 2020 on the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance. “We didn’t get the call in the middle of the night and I just can’t believe it and I have to talk myself into getting up and doing it all over again, another day. We have to keep fighting for him and to make sure we get answers.”

On the 12-year anniversary of his disappearance in 2022, Young said it still hasn’t gotten any easier.

“Making the drive in for 12 years and pulling up to the school and knowing that this is the last place Kyron was — I can’t even explain the anguish and the heartache,” she said at a press conference.

The car wash on Saturday is being held at a Les Schwab Tire Center in Beaverton. It will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 15825 SW Walker Rd. If you are not able to show your support in person, donations can be sent to @Justice4KyronHorman on Venmo.

Earlier this year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared a computer-generated photo showing what Horman would look like now. There is a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that would help solve the case.

Deputies asked anyone with details about Horman’s disappearance to call the MCSO Tip Line at (503) 988-0560 or the NCMEC Tip Line at 1-800-THE-LOST.