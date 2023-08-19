Officials said Martha Norman was last seen at her home in Centralia around 5:15 p.m. on Friday evening. (Courtesy Lewis County Sheriff’s Office)

County deputies and a search team worked through the evening to find the missing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An elderly Washington woman with dementia has been reported missing by her family.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said that 92-year-old Martha Norman was last seen at her home in the 100 Black Bear Lane area of Centralia around 5:15 p.m. on Friday evening.

According to officials, her family notified deputies that she was missing around 6:30 p.m. that same night.

LCSO deputies and a search team worked through the evening to find the missing woman, but she still hasn’t been located.

Norman is 5’4″ and 100 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. Officials said she wore a brown jacket, yellow shirt, maroon fleece pants, and fur-lined black boots when she was last seen.

The county suspects that Norman left her residence on foot.

Anyone with additional information on her whereabouts is asked to call (360) 748-9286.