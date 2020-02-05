Beaverton PD: Endangered 71-year-old man missing

Jitendra Tare was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 71-year-old man police said is endangered is missing after walking away from an apartment in Beaverton.

Jitendra Tare reportedly walked away from an apartment near Southwest 163rd and West Baseline Road around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Beaverton Police said Tare is endangered and likely shoeless. He was last seen wearing brown pants with a white stripe and a dark jacket.

If anyone sees Tare, please call 503.629.0111. The case number is 20-360088.

