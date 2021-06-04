Man, 57, missing from Gresham group home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a Gresham man who went missing on Thursday.

Tyrone Blocker was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at his residential group home at 801 Northwest Walulla Avenue. Police say the 57-year-old is in need of medication, which he does not have with him.

Mr. Blocker is described as a Black man who is approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs about 247 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt with a short sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans.

Please call 911 if you have any information about Mr. Blocker’s location.