Man, 57, missing from Gresham group home

Missing Persons

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Missing: Tyrone Blocker. (Gresham PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a Gresham man who went missing on Thursday.

Tyrone Blocker was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at his residential group home at 801 Northwest Walulla Avenue. Police say the 57-year-old is in need of medication, which he does not have with him. 

Mr. Blocker is described as a Black man who is approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs about 247 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt with a short sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans. 

Please call 911 if you have any information about Mr. Blocker’s location.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories