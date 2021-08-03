Man, 68, missing from Oregon City adult care center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a man who walked away from his adult care facility Monday evening in Oregon City.

George Pickett is 68 years old, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds with short black hair and a trimmed beard, the Oregon City Police Department said. He was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and no shoes.

Pickett walks with a limp and has multiple medical and mental health conditions, police said. He reportedly lived in Portland in the past and might be trying to return there.

If you see Pickett or know where he is, please call 503.655.8211 and reference case number 21-016415.