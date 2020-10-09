Man, 93, missing from his home in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are asking for help finding a 93-year-old man is missing from his home in Aloha.

Robert Carey left his home near 195th Avenue and SW Farmington Road in Aloha at about 4 p.m. Thursday but hadn’t returned some six hours later, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carey drives a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with OR plate 795GWR. He was wearing a gray sweater with “Carey” on the front and camouflage pants.

If you see him, call 911.