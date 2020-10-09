Man, 93, missing from his home in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are asking for help finding a 93-year-old man is missing from his home in Aloha.
Robert Carey left his home near 195th Avenue and SW Farmington Road in Aloha at about 4 p.m. Thursday but hadn’t returned some six hours later, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Carey drives a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with OR plate 795GWR. He was wearing a gray sweater with “Carey” on the front and camouflage pants.
If you see him, call 911.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.