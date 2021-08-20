Man sought in MultCo after 2 kids kidnapped in Utah

Deputies said they were looking for Derek Michael Rowley in the Fairview area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of abducting two children from Utah may be in Multnomah County, deputies said Friday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report at 11 a.m. that 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley was possibly in the Fairview area. Deputies and Gresham police officers were searching the 21000 block of NE Sandy Boulevard.

An Amber Alert was issued in Carbon County, Utah after 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

A truck and trailer associated with an Amber Alert suspect possibly in Multnomah County, Aug. 20, 2021. (MCSO)

Manson is described as white, 3-foot-11, 50-pound with blonde hair and blue eyes. Arson is white, 3-foot-5, 40-pound with blonde hair and blue eyes. Both boys were last seen wearing pajamas.

Michael Rowley is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6 foot, 190 pounds and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck of a crown, tattoos on his left arm and a skull tattoo on his right hand.

He is reportedly traveling in a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado flatbed pickup with Washington license plate C66780T and is towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.

Authorities said he is thought to be traveling from Utah to Washington.

If you see Michael Rowley, the vehicle, or the missing children, please call 911 and reference MCSO case number 42241 or leave a tip online. Do not approach the suspect.