Man missing after kayaking on Silver Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cowlitz County authorities have been unable to find a man after he went missing during a kayak excursion that went awry on Friday evening.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said that Stephanie Green, Robert Chick, and their two dogs went kayaking on Friday, launching their boats from the Kerr Road boat ramp on Silver Lake. They had planned to paddle to the tip of Treehouse Island, according to the sheriff’s office, but were unable to successfully land when they got there.

As they paddled back to the boat ramp, it began to get dark. At one point in the evening, Green’s kayak capsized. The sheriff’s office said Chick towed Green, “but possibly due to wind, were unable to make headway back to the Kerr Road boat ramp.”

In a revised plan, the two saw the lights of a private dock on the north shore and paddled towards that. On the way there, Chick’s kayak capsized. Green told authorities Chick tried to use the kayak as a flotation device, but then disappeared. The sheriff’s office said Green managed to call 911 for help while clinging to her own kayak.

Cowlitz Fire District 6 immediately launched a rescue operation and was able to pull Green from the water. Sheriff’s deputies and a dive team assisted with the continued search for Chick. They were able to find the kayak, and the two dogs which were on a nearby island, but did not find Chick.

Searchers returned to the lake on Saturday to pick up where they left off. Unfortunately, after a coordinated search using sonar, and with the help of a local helicopter pilot, they were unable to find the missing man. “The water is about 51 degrees and visibility very poor, eliminating the possibility of a visual underwater search,” said the sheriff’s office in a Saturday statement.

Chick remains missing.

The sheriff’s office said deputies will “make periodic checks of the area” in an effort to find him.

This is a developing story.